Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo preparing for season while monitoring storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – These are challenging times for Titans linebacker Brian Orakpo, who’s keeping one eye on the playbook and the other on the storm ravaging his home town of Houston.

Much of Orakpo’s family is still in Houston, and he says he has people on the ground there sending him live videos and updates of the damage

“Places I grew up on are underwater, it’s unbelievable what’s going on out there. Like I said I have a great locker room trying to keep me at bay, keep me at ease, keep me more calm, because it’s hard,” he told media on Tuesday.

Orakpo said just before practice he spoke with his brother Michael, who he says has been rescuing people with his fishing boat for three days.

The Titans linebacker says his brother is not alone though and he is encouraged not just about Houston, but about the bigger picture of America, saying, “Everybody coming together with all kind of different backgrounds or religions. Everybody coming together and helping one another.”

Titans owner Amy Adams Strunk main residence is just outside of Houston in Waller, Texas, and Tuesday she donated $1 million to J.J. Watt’s flood relief efforts. She said “at the end of the day” the NFL is a family in times of need.

Orakpo admired the gesture, especially teaming up with a division rival.

“Much bigger than the game, this is just a game we play. This is now where we are trying to help people in need. JJ started out there, did a tremendous job what he’s doing out there in Houston with his organization,” he said.

Orakpo says his families homes as of Tuesday afternoon were all intact and safe.