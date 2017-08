KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A car crashed into an apartment complex in Kingsport on Tuesday night.

According to Kingsport Police, it happened at Model City Apartments.

A viewer sent us several photos of crash aftermath. The photos show a dark-colored S.U.V. piercing two windows.

According to Kingsport dispatchers, no one was injured in the incident. It is unclear how many apartments were damaged or if police cited the driver.

Further details were not released.