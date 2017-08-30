Student arrested after reported statutory rape at ETSU

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The public safety department at East Tennessee State University reports a student has been arrested in a statutory rape case.

ETSU police received a report of the incident around on Tuesday evening.

Officials say a girl, who is 17 years old and not a student at ETSU, reported that she was sexually assaulted by 23-year-old Jackson Trawick, a student at ETSU.

According to a police report, the victim told investigators the two met at Starbucks on Tuesday and then went back to the suspect’s Buccaneer Ridge Apartment. Police said the two were observed on camera entering Buccaneer Ridge and meeting in the parking lot behind the building. The girl told police she went to his apartment to watch movies and then the suspect force her to have sex.

The girl was observed on surveillance camera leaving the apartment alone. Police were later called to the emergency room at Franklin Woods to investigated a reported rape.

ETSU police talked to Trawick, who said the two talked for a few days on Tinder and met at Starbucks for coffee. He told police that they went back to his apartment and had consensual sex.

Police said Trawick was arrested for statutory rape since the victim is 17 years old.

The public safety department says it will continue to investigate.

In a separate incident, ETSU police said they received on Tuesday a report in regards to a forcible fondling/sexual assault that allegedly happened on Monday. The female student, who reported the incident involving a male student, said the student was an acquaintance and it happened in a vehicle in a residence hall parking lot area around 3 p.m. on Monday.

