Mark Hamill on Luke Skywalker’s return, losing Carrie Fisher

By Published:
FILE- In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, actor Mark Hamill poses for a portrait to promote the film, “Brigsby Bear”, at the Music Lodge during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah. Hamill and Carrie Fisher were named “Disney Legends” during a ceremony Friday, July 14, 2017, at the company’s D23 Expo in Anaheim, Calif. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – When we last saw Mark Hamill in the “Star Wars” saga, he was a mysterious hooded figure on a jagged, remote island off the coast of Ireland. But in “The Last Jedi,” Hamill will play a much larger role.

(Twentieth Century Fox Home Entertainment via AP)

When the latest chapter in the rebooted sci-fi saga returns in December, “Star Wars” will buzz again – more than 30 years later – with its original hero. Luke Skywalker is back. In a recent interview with The Associated Press, Hamill reflected on his life as a Jedi, the loss of Carrie Fisher and inhabiting an unfamiliar Luke.

Hamill says this time feels different, particularly because of the loss of Fisher. He calls the late actress irreplaceable.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s