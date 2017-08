BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A man charged with murdering one man and seriously wounding another pleaded not guilty Tuesday in a Blountville courtroom.

Kingsport police charged Moosman with murder, attempted murder and especially aggravated robbery after a shooting in the Lynn Garden community in February.

Stephen Caudill died in the shooting and Clayton Ray was injured.

Moosman is set to appear in court again on November 8 at 9 a.m. in Blountville.

