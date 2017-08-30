Lee Co., VA corrections officers indicted for allegedly making false statements

ABINGDON, VA (WJHL) – A group of corrections officers who worked at the United States Penitentiary in Lee County have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Abingdon.

Charles Carter, age 47 of Wise, VA, Ryan Sluss age 27 of Coeburn, VA and William Marshal, age 49 of Jonesville, VA, were each charged with making a false statement and using a false writing in a matter within the executive branch of the United States government.

Jerry Shuler, age 38 of Big Stone Gap, VA, was charged ten counts of making a false statement and using a false writing.

The indictment alleges that Sluss, Marshall, Carter, and Shuler, while employeed at the Lee County penitentiary, falsified forms in the Special Housing Unit stating they, or other officers, had performed required checks on

inmates when the checks when they had not conducted the checks.

The case was investigated by the DOJ’s Inspector General and the United States Bureau of Prisons.