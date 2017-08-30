Educator of the Week: Lauren Murr

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Lauren Murr is the daughter of two educators. She said she always wanted to buck the “family business” but fell in love with teaching while in college at Tennessee Wesleyan.

Murr graduated from David Crockett High School and now she’s been teaching there for four years.

She is the Chemistry II teacher and she also teaches College Career and Prep class.

Murr says she loves to take students who don’t like Chemistry and teach them to learn to love the subject. She feels especially lucky to do it at the school she graduated from.

“Being able to give back is important. I’m a Pioneer and probably always be a Pioneer. It’s great to be back here,” said Murr.

Congratulations to Lauren Murr this week’s Educator of the Week.