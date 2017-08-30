JCPD: Suspect in carjacking, assault at Mr. Transmission arrested

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Johnson City Police Department officers arrested a man who allegedly dragged a local business owner through a parking lot on Tuesday while he was in the process of stealing a truck.

According to a JCPD news release, officers were called to Mr. Transmissions, 2810 W. Market St., in reference to a motor vehicle theft.

Police made contact with the business owner who said a white man approached the business on Tuesday and stole a 2006 Dodge Dakota truck in the parking lot waiting to be worked on.

The owner said he saw the man — later identified as Cody Smith, 26 — stealing the truck and went to the parking to confront him.

Smith reportedly started speeding away and ended up dragging the business owner through the parking lot as the business owner was trying to stop him.

The owner was then thrown from the vehicle and received minor injuries. He was treated at Johnson City Medical Center for his injuries and was released.

Surveillance cameras captured the incident and Smith was identified from tips to the Criminal Investigations Division.

On Wednesday, a JCPD officer saw the stolen truck abandoned in the Johnson City Medical Center parking lot near the Ronald McDonald House around noon.

Officers then searched the area and found Smith a short distance away and he was arrested.

Smith was taken to the police department where he was interviewed and later charged with carjacking, aggravated assault and driving on a revoked license-2nd offense.

He was taken to the Washington County Detention Center, where he was being held pending his bond being set.

Smith was scheduled to be arraigned in Sessions Court Thursday at 1:30 p.m.

