JCPD: Man steals truck, hits business owner

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The Johnson City Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who allegedly stole a truck and then struck someone with it.

Investigators say a man stole a Gray Dodge Dakota from Mr. Transmission on West Market Street. They also tell us when the business owner tried to stop him, the suspect struck the owner with the truck.

Police tell us the truck had the tag “A7465A” on it when it was stolen. They say if you see the vehicle or if you can help investigators identify the suspect, you should call CrimeStoppers at 423-434-6158.