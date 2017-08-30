JC Cards and Greeneville remain tied for final playoff spot in the West Div.

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY —  Johnson City back in town to open a series with Eastern division leader Bluefield and the
Cardinals Alvaro Seijas was on the mound and had it going early striking out Ryan Noda to end the inning he would finish the night with eight strikeouts over six innings.

Top of the 4th the Blue Jays get to Seijas, two on for Brandon Grudzielanek he will rip this pitch to the left field corner both runs will score and Grudzielanek will end up at third with a triple, it was 2-0 Bluefield.

Later in the inning, Ryan Gold will single up the middle Grudzielanek will score to make it 3-0 Bluefield and the Blue Jays
win Tuesday night on a one hit shutout 5-0 over the Cardinals.

