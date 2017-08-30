JC Cardinals squander late inning lead to Bluefield Blue Jays

JOHNSON CITY — To the Appy League where Johnson City was tied with Greeneville for the final playoff spot going into the night, hosted Bluefield.

Top of the 8th Cardinals leading 2-0, Blue Jays have two on for Kevin Smith and he will loop one over the third baseman both runs will score to tie it at 2. Top of the ninth, after a no strike call Cardinal manager Ty Tice says something from the dugout and is tossed but will get a few words in before exiting the field.

Later in the inning, 3-2 Bluefield now, when Smith again this time with bases loaded and he will find the gap to bring home Brandon Grudzilanek to make it 4-2.

Blue Jays go on to win 5-2