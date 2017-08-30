Greene County sheriff looking into ankle monitors following recent inmate escapes

By Published: Updated:

GREENE COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins tells News Channel 11 he’s looking into stepping up security after three inmates recently escaped from work details just in the past three months. The most recent escape happened just last week.

Victor Thompson is charged with escape after walking off from a work detail last Friday. Rex Allen Gray walked away from a work crew back in June and Charles Lawson escaped a work detail back in July. All inmates have since been found.

Greene County Sheriff Pat Hankins told us – the solution may be ankle monitors with GPS tracking. He thinks the bracelets would be worth the investment – because as many as sixty inmates a day are in the community providing valuable labor for charities like the humane society.

“If they had ankle monitors on them we’d know what way they’re traveling and maybe give us enough time where maybe we could get a k-9 unit in there and be able to track the individual that ran,” Sheriff Hankins said.

Sheriff Hankins said he’s looking into the cost – and how to pay for it.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All Rights Reserved. 

