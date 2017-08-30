Federal grand jury indicts four guards at U.S. Penitentiary in Lee Co. on making false statements charges

Published:

LEE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – A federal grand jury indicted four guards at the U.S. Penitentiary in Lee County, Va. on charges of making false statements.

Charles Carter, Ryan Sluss and William Marshall each face one count of making a false statement and using a false writing in a matter within the executive branch of the U.S. government.

Jerry Shuler faces 10 counts of those same charges.

Prosecutors said the four men falsified forms, saying they performed required checks on inmates, but those checks had not been conducted.

