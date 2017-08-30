ETSU From the Ground Up: Where to park and tailgate during football games

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – With just days to go before East Tennessee State University’s first home game in more than a decade, thousands are expected to flood the campus to see a part of history.

ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter said parking should not be a problem on campus.

Fans are being asked to park on the western third of the campus.

There are approximately 3,600 spaces available.

At Kermit Tipton Stadium there were only 1,600 spaces available.

So that has more than doubled the amount that was available at Science Hill, where the team played last year.

“We feel like parking is a great asset around the facility. The furthest walk someone might have are 400 or 500 yards away from one of the main gates of entry so we’re very excited about the parking, the tailgating, a great atmosphere pregame,” Carter said.

If parking fills, there will be spots available on the other side of campus.

As far as tailgating goes, you can begin at 8 a.m. each game regardless of kickoff time.

You are asked not to use open flames such as fire pits but gas grills are allowed.

News Channel 11 asked Carter about alcohol use on campus.

“That is something obviously that is a fine topic of conversation on game day. I don’t think we can police every single thing. We obviously encourage people to have a nice time, enjoy themselves but they do need to refer to those tailgating guidelines,” he said.

You can find those guidelines on ETSU’s athletic page website.

Student tickets and parking are free.

For those who don’t have a season pass, parking is $10 in lot 22 and the parking garage.

