Elizabethton to hold Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip this weekend

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – Elizabethton will hold its third Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip event on Saturday.

Vendors and special depot stations will be set up on the Tweetsie Trail from Sycamore Shoals State Park to the downtown area from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

At the depot stations, you can sign up to receive prizes that will be announced at the covered bridge park afterwards from 12:30 to 2 p.m.

At the covered bridge park there will be live music, inflatable’s, entertainment, and plenty of prizes.

You can walk or ride through the Tweetsie Trail Treasure Trip on your way to the covered bridge park.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.