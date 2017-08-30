BMS submits bid to operate Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway

Bristol, TN (WJHL) Bristol Motor Speedway and its parent company want to expand operations to include a track in Nashville.

Track officials confirmed Wednesday night they’d applied to be the promoter of the historic Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

In a statement released to News Channel 11, BMS track General Manager said his company would be “honored” to be the city’s choice to promote the speedway.

“Bruton Smith, executive chairman and Marcus Smith, chief executive officer, have a vision that the venue can again become a premier destination and they have a solid reputation of creating world-class facilities,” BMS GM Jerry Caldwell said in a statement released Wednesday night.

According to The Tennessean, at least one other bid has been submitted to manage the track near Nashville’s downtown.

The Mayor of Nashville is on record as supporting the city’s investment in improvements at the track which was once on the NASCAR circuit.

“If selected, the BMS team stands ready to work in collaboration with the city of Nashville to boost the fan experience, improve safety and produce iconic events at the Fairgrounds Speedway,” Caldwell said. “We are confident that great success can be achieved for the racetrack while balancing the quality of life for its surrounding neighbors.”

The Tennesseean reports the short track is the second oldest automobile race track in the nation.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.