1 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Sumner County plane crash

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person died Tuesday night in a plane crash at the Portland Municipal Airport in Sumner County.

Portland police said the plane hit a tree on the side of a road and lost control around 7:45 p.m. as it was coming in to the airport just off Highway 52 West.

At least one other person was seriously injured, according to Chief Anthony Heavner with the Portland Police Department, and was flown via LifeFlight to a hospital in Nashville.

Neither of the victims’ identities was immediately known.

The Federal Aviation Administration identified the plane as a Grumman American AA-1B, saying it went down about 2,500 feet from the runway.

The FAA is investigating, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.