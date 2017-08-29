Trump: ‘All options’ on table after North Korea missile test

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
Donald Trump
(AP Foto/Carolyn Kaster)

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) – President Donald Trump says “all options are on the table” after North Korea launched ballistic missiles over Japan.

Trump said in a written statement Tuesday that “threatening and destabilizing actions” only increase North Korea’s isolation in the region and around the world.

The president said North Korea’s actions show “contempt for its neighbors” and that “all options are on the table” in terms of a U.S. response.

In a first, North Korea on Tuesday fired a midrange ballistic missile designed to carry a nuclear payload that flew over U.S. ally Japan and splashed into the northern Pacific Ocean.

 

