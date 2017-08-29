Train hits, kills pedestrian in Nashville; Knocks him into Stones River

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man has died after he was reportedly hit by a Music City Star train and pushed into the Stones River in Donelson Tuesday morning.

Crews began searching the area near the Stones River Greenway off Lebanon Pike around 7:30 a.m.

The Nashville Fire Department said it was notified to respond to a report of a person who was hit by a train and ended up in the waters of the Stones River.

Rescue boats were dispatched after the body was unable to be recovered from the shore.

The victim’s backpack was found along the railroad tracks.

A spokesperson with the Music City Star said it is working to remove passengers from the train and onto another locomotive.

A statement was released by Regional Transit Authority, which operates the Music City Star:

This morning, an incident occurred involving the Music City Star during regular morning commute service, headed to downtown Nashville near Stewart’s Ferry Pike. A pedestrian was struck and fatally injured. At this time, police are on the scene and RTA Operations staff is investigating. We will provide more information as it is made available. Our deepest sympathies go out to the deceased and their family.

Happening Now: @NashvilleFD responding to a pedestrian hit by a train in Donelson. pic.twitter.com/Kzu174l9Y1 — Nashville Fire Dept (@NashvilleFD) August 29, 2017