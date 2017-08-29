TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilcox Drive/Riverport Road ramp temporarily closes this morning

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – A traffic alert for those traveling through Kingsport Tuesday morning.

City officials say the ramp from Wilcox Drive to Riverport Road will be temporarily closed. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and last through noon.

The ramp will be open for motorists traveling from Riverport Road to Wilcox Drive, however.

Crews will be making sidewalk improvements and storm water infrastructure upgrades. Drivers should use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s