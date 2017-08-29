TRAFFIC ALERT: Wilcox Drive/Riverport Road ramp temporarily closes this morning

KINGSPORT (WJHL) – A traffic alert for those traveling through Kingsport Tuesday morning.

City officials say the ramp from Wilcox Drive to Riverport Road will be temporarily closed. The closure is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Tuesday morning and last through noon.

The ramp will be open for motorists traveling from Riverport Road to Wilcox Drive, however.

Crews will be making sidewalk improvements and storm water infrastructure upgrades. Drivers should use caution in the area and seek alternate routes.

