Three deputies disciplined after inmate escaped Bristol VA jail

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL)- A local sheriff’s department has changed procedures and disciplined three deputies after an inmate escaped from jail. Earlier this month, Stephen Thompson escaped from the Bristol Virginia jail.

His escape prompted five agencies, a helicopter and a K-9 unit to be used in the search to find Thompson, who was being held for possession of ammunition by a felon and obstruction of justice.

Bristol Virginia Sheriff Jack Weisenburger said Thompson was not restrained at the time he left. Weisenburger said now they will use leg irons in an addition to handcuffs when guards move prisoners outside their cell.

Weisenburger would not say what disciplinary actions were taken on the three deputies, but no one was terminated.

Copyright WJHL 2017. All rights reserved.