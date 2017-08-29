The Pinnacle: Eli Young Band to perform for shoppers on Sept. 29

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Multi-platinum country music group, the Eli Young Band, is coming to the Birthplace of Country Music.

The Pinnacle in Bristol, TN will soon host an evening of country music on Friday, September 29.

Opening, for the Eli Young Band, is up-and-coming country music artist Devin Dawson.

The Eli Young Band is known for its hits like “Even If It Breaks Your Heart,” “Drunk Last Night,” and their ACM Song of the Year, “Crazy Girl”

The concert will be in the parking lot across from Aubrey’s. The concert is an open-air event with no reserved seating — so organizers ask that you come early to get the best spots.

Gate for the concert will open at 5:30 p.m. on Friday, September 29. Devin Dawson will perform beginning at 7:30 p.m. Eli Young band will begin their performance at 8:30 p.m.

Of course, area vendors will be on site serving food and refreshments.

No tickets are necessary.

The Pinnacle says the event is totally free thanks to its sponsors WXBX 24 Carrot Country and the Pinnacle.