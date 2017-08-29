PHOTOS: Johnson City girl has rare, personal experience with SeaWorld whales

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Abigail Moore, a 9-year-old fourth-grader at Boones Creek Elementary, is a big fan of whales. Well, maybe big is an understatement.

Her father, Brian Moore, told News Channel 11 she has all sorts of stuffed whales, especially orcas.

Her family recently planned a summer trip to SeaWorld. Before the trip, Abigail made a video and posted it on Facebook. She was all dressed in her “whale suit” and surrounded by her favorites, of course, stuffed whales.

News Channel 11 just recently learned of Abigail’s experience through social media. When we talked to her, a month after the incredible experience, she was holding one of her stuffed orcas.

“I was asking my mom, ‘What can we do?’ And she finally came up with this brilliant idea of making a video. At first, I thought, it wasn’t going to work, but I was like, we’ll give it a shot,” said Abigail.

“I got on my costume that my mom made for me, it’s a Sea World costume. And I had whales all around me and I did this huge video and then we put it on Facebook and everyone loved it.”

The video was a hit. A whale trainer at SeaWorld called and wanted to meet her.

When the Moore Family visited SeaWorld in July and expected only to meet the trainers and to see the show, but Abigail got to do more than that.

“I thought we were going to go to Sea World and I would get to see real whales, which was my dream, but it was more than I thought it would be. I actually got to do more than I thought,” said Abigail.

She had an up-close-and-personal experience with the whales – and there are family photos to prove just that.

“They let me train them, and they taught me all kinds of tricks to do with the whales,” explained Abigail. “They were so nice, and I thought I knew whales were interactive, but they are like super-interactive. They love people!”

Abigail says she plans to study marine biology when she goes to college. She says she wants to open her very own SeaWorld experience here in Tennessee when she grows up – but she wants to call it Tennessee World.

“ I have been saving up my money so long and I can’t wait to make my own Sea World,” said Abigail. “They’re starting to not bring them back anymore, so I have to fight for the law right now. And, when I’m older, and finally get the whales back and try to make my own Sea World.

We asked her, “What will you do if you cannot open your own Sea World?

“And if it just cannot happen, I’ll go whale watching for the rest of my life,” said Abigail.