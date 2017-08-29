Mom-Savers: Saving money at the pump

TRI-CITIES, TN (WJHL)- As the last big travel weekend of the summer approaches there are concerns that gas prices could be on the rise. There are some simple tips to keep in mind before you drive off for the Labor Day holiday that can help you save money on gas and maximize your fuel economy.

There are several apps on the marketplace that can help you find the cheapest gas prices in your area. Gasbuddy.com is one of them. It tells you the best gas prices based on your GPS location and even has a price predictor that predicts whether or not gas prices could go up or down. AAA has a similar program with its fuel price finder available in the AAA app.

“We’re bad about hopping in the car and going,” said AAA Johnson City Field Manager Donna Ottinger, “But it’s important to make sure you prepare for your trip.” Ottinger said it’s important to make sure your vehicle is well-maintained and that includes making sure your air filter is not clogged and that your tires are properly inflated. Ottinger said that can improve your fuel economy.

She also said, “In the summertime when it’s hot you actually get less fuel economy so you want to make sure that you’re traveling during the cooler parts of the day because cooler, [denser] air does improve your fuel economy.” Using the air conditioning, smooth driving and driving within the speed limit can also help fuel economy and, in turn, your wallet.

Several stores also offer fuel programs that provide discounts on gas. Kroger shoppers can save ten cents per gallon of gas for every $100 they spend at the store. Shoppers can even combine fuel points and save upwards of 30 cents off per gallon per visit. Food City has a similar program when customers use their Food City ValuCard to shop.

