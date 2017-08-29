Military plane diverts safely to TRI

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A military plane made a short emergency stop at Tri-Cities Airport on Monday afternoon.

No one was hurt and no property was damaged, according to Patrick Wilson, executive director of the airport.

Wilson said the plane crew had an indication of an engine problem and diverted to TRI as a precaution. The plane landed under its own power around 1:30 p.m.

FAA Communication Manager Kathleen Bergen confirmed to News Channel 11 that the Bombardier DHC-8 aircraft landed safely on Runway 5 at TRI after a report of a possible mechanical problem.

Bergen said the FAA will be investigating the mechanical problem.

Wilson described the situation with the plane as an “alert,” which is a common occurrence. He said some weeks at TRI there are one or two alerts and other weeks there are none.

Back in June a Delta flight made an emergency landing at TRI after the crew reported smoke in the cockpit.