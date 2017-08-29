Man walking across Tennessee for a good cause

A man who walked from Nags Head, North Carolina to San Francisco 12 years ago is attempting to walk across Tennessee for a good cause.

Eric Latham, the Owner of Johnson City Brewing, began his journey four days ago in Mountain City and is walking over 500 miles to Memphis to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital.

Latham is hoping to raise $10,000 during his voyage, so far though he has raised $6,000 in just four days.

He stopped in Johnson City tonight to partake in the Pub Crawl to Benefit St. Jude’s. He will leave out to continue his journey on Wednesday morning at 10am, departing from Founder’s Park traveling to Niswonger’s Children’s Hospital then on to Jonesborough.

Latham hopes to be in Memphis on October 1st and you can track his progress and donate on his website http://www.walkacrosstennessee.org.

