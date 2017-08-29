Johnson City Schools committee recommends phasing out IB

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A committee of Johnson City Schools administrators are recommending the district consider phasing out Science Hill High School’s International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme, “so that staffing can be better utilized to meet the academic needs of more students including those expected by expanding offerings of AP courses,” according to a report presented to school board members Monday.

The recommendation follows a task force visit to West High School last week, which is the only high school in Knox County offering the high level, college readiness program.

Our investigation previously found despite Johnson City’s $350,000 investment over 12 years in the region’s only IB program, just 23 students earned IB diplomas in the last decade, which equates to a 12.5% success rate.

According to district data, significantly more SHHS students are enrolled in AP courses this school year than IB courses.

“We will wait to see if the BOE would like additional information and data regarding IB and AP after each member has the opportunity to analyze the report,” Johnson City Schools Communications and Instruction Director Dr. Debra Bentley said. “Our committee will wait for further instructions.”

