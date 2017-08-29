HAPPENING TODAY: One-day health fair in Jonesborough

JONESBOROUGH (WJHL) – A health fair is scheduled to happen in Tennessee’s oldest town Tuesday.

The one-day health fair will take place at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesborough this morning. It will run from 9 a.m. to noon.

Organizers say the fair is free to the public and is designed to provide information and health screenings to the community.

While the fair is free, donations received will benefit Bethel Housing, a low-income apartment complex for seniors in the Jonesborough community.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.