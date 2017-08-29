HAPPENING TODAY: Aldi holding job fair in Bristol VA

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:

BRISTOL, VA (WJHL) – If you are in need of a job, you may want to head to Bristol, VA today.

Supermarket chain Aldi is holding a job fair at the Holiday Inn Conference Center in Bristol, VA at 3605 Linden Drive.

The company says they are hiring Store Associates and Shift Managers for their stores in Bristol, VA and Johnson City, TN.

The fair is scheduled to take place from 7:00 am to 2:00 pm and from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The company asks those seeking employment to apply in person at the hiring event only.

 

