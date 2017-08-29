ETSU: Report of sexual assault on campus

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University officials are investigating a report of a sexual assault.

According to an ETSU Public Safety Department release, public safety officials received a police report on Tuesday in regards to a forcible fondling/sexual assault that reportedly happened on Monday.

A female student reported that the incident, involving a male student who was an acquaintance, happened in a vehicle in a residence hall parking lot area around 3 p.m. on Monday.

Public safety officers are investigating the report.

