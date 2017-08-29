ETSU Game Time App ready to assist fans in 2017-18

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (Aug. 29, 2017) – The ETSU Game Time App is ready for a new season.

With the goal of improving and enhancing the game day experience for fans, the ETSU Game Time App provides Buccaneer fans with up-to-date information and answers to questions in preparation for ETSU game days. Available on both Apple and Android and accessible through those devices’ app stores, ETSU Game Time is the perfect complement to any fan’s ETSU game day experience.

“We want to remind our fans of how helpful the ETSU Game Time App can be when making plans to attend games or even while at the stadium,” said ETSU Senior Associate AD/COO Scott Carter. “It’s a great tool that enhances the game day experience.”

The ideal app for ETSU athletics, ETSU Game Time provides Buccaneer fans with all the essential information they need when heading to William B. Greene, Jr. Stadium, Freedom Hall or Brooks Gym to watch ETSU football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball. Whether you are a lifelong ETSU fan or a visiting team wanting to learn more about the game day experience in Johnson City, ETSU Game Time provides answers to questions regarding tickets, tailgating, parking, bus routes, and more.

Football – Learn more about the ETSU football team

Men’s basketball – Find out the latest regarding ETSU men’s basketball

Women’s basketball – Keep up to date with ETSU women’s basketball

Baseball – Learn more about the ETSU baseball team

Get Tickets – Order tickets directly through the App

Around town – Find the best places to eat and stay in Johnson City

Connect – Follow the Bucs on multiple official social media outlets

Student info – ETSU students can learn all they need to know about the game day experience

Cast your vote – Get involved in real time with our mobile games, surveys and more

This year, plan your ETSU Buccaneer athletic experience before you leave your house. Be ready to cheer “Go Bucs” and don’t forget your Blue and Gold – download ETSU Game Time today!