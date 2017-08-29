Dobyns-Bennett volleyball team holds off Science Hill

JOHNSON CITY — To the Topper Palace for volleyball where the Lady Toppers hosted Dobyns Bennett and the

Lady Indians strike first when Rylee Waye setup Hannah Watson for the kill.

The Toppers strike back next point, when Caitlin Crockett sends this spike in for the point, but back come the Indians, Chelsie Crussell sets Abby Byington and she will get the kill and the point

Toppers staying in it when Chloe Foster put this spike just out of the reach of the Indian defense, but it wasn’t enough as the

Lady Indians won 3-1.