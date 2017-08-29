Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill the focus of the Big Game Preview

TRI CITIES — In this weeks Big Game Preview we focus the spotlight on two teams that usually play each other at the end of the season, but this season neighboring rivals Dobyns-Bennett and Science Hill will lock horns in week 3 of the season.

The Toppers have been rolling to a 2-0 season, led by Jaylan Allen, while the Indians recovered from an opening season loss to Greeneville by beating perennial power Oak Ridge for the first time in 3 years. Another streak they now would like to stop is the one to the Toppers which stretches back to 2012.

“It’s extremely big my senior could be the one that turned the tide and I think we lost to them 5 straight times so we are really looking to turn that around.”

“It’s tradition and it’s pride cross town shootout it’s big rivalry known around the state and for us to come and produce and hopefully get a win and put our name somewhere it could be really good.”