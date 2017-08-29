Big Orange Caravan “Gameday Edition” to Precede Football Opener in Atlanta

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Athletics and the UT Knoxville Office of Alumni Affairs are partnering to host a “Big Orange Caravan: Gameday Edition” event in conjunction with the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game “Fan Zone,” presented by Coca-Cola.

The festivities take place Monday, Sept. 4, at the Georgia World Congress Center (Halls C1 & C2) from 3-7 p.m. ET. Admission is free for children age 5 and younger as well as anyone with a game ticket for that night’s showdown between Tennessee and Georgia Tech (8 p.m. ET, ESPN). Admission for adults without a game ticket is $15 at the door.

Special guests from UT include Vice Chancellor/Director of Athletics John Currie, Olympic sprinter and track VFL Christian Coleman—who will bring his medals from the recent IAAF World Championships in London, where he finished second in the 100m behind fellow VFL Justin Gatlin—Smokey the mascot and members of the Tennessee Spirit Squad. Select football VFLs may be on hand as well.

Activities at the Caravan/Fan Zone event include the Tennessee prize wheel, Rocky Top photo stations, a football toss, contests and enter-to-win giveaways. Representatives from the UTAD Fan Experience department will hand out posters and schedule cards, and UTK Atlanta Alumni Chapter representatives also will be on hand with information.

From 5:45-6:00 p.m. ET (time subject to change), the Pride of the Southland Marching Band will lead a brief Tennessee pep rally.

Earlier this summer, Tennessee Athletics partnered with the campus alumni and admissions staffs to conduct three highly-attended Big Orange Caravan events in Chattanooga, Nashville and the Tri-Cities.