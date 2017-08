GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Gatlinburg’s newest attraction Anakeesta announced it is opening Friday.

Visitors can experience the outdoors and many activities at the attraction.

The project broke ground in January and will bring additional retail space and outdoor activities to East Tennessee.

Anakeesta will have a chondola station – a combination of chair lift and gondola – on the Parkway. From there, you’ll ride up the mountain where you can visit Firefly Village, go zip-lining and more.