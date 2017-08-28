What’s Working: Solar Eclipse at Woodland Elementary

Every where you look at Woodland Elementary, there are signs the eclipse is coming

“They are really pumped up to be able to experience it now,” Said 4th grade teacher Jessica

Belcher.

At the top of the lessons, Safety, and how important it is to use solar eclipse glasses.

“I know that all of our teachers across the district worked together to make sure those glasses

were exactly as they needed to be,” Said Principal Dr. Karen Reach.

Every class, Kindergarten to 4th grade tying eclipse lessons into daily assignments.

“We very much centralize what those standards are for each grade level and provide instruction in

alignment with those standards,” Said Reach.

In Jessica Belcher’s 4th grade class, a hands on project. “We wanted to get them up move them

around a little bit to let them see exactly what’s going on in outer space. Not just a still picture,”

Said Belcher.

In another classroom, they are creating an eclipse using a basketball, tennis ball, and the sun.

And still another class using Oreo cookies to learn moon phases, all important elements of the

solar eclipse.

“When boys and girls go out safely to view the eclipse on Monday they will be fully award of the

process of the why and the how. Said Reach

And ready to take see their learning from the classroom to the skies

“We’re always trying to connect what we are learning in the class to what’s going on in our real

world and so it’s a perfect connection. We’re really trying to bring what we are learning to life for

the kids,” Said Belcher.