Virginia Dept. of Forestry to help with recovery efforts in Texas

(WJHL) – Those impacted by Hurricane Harvey in Texas will be getting some help for the State of Virginia.

Twenty members of the Virginia Department of Forestry left Monday afternoon to assist with the hurricane recovery efforts in Texas.

The VDOF’s incident management team is heading to the Houston area to support the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s storm response efforts in the region.

“We’re gonna be organizing some type of operation, we don’t know until we get there for sure what is going on. They’re still in the middle of everything occurring, so they are trying to get their heads wrapped around what they’re dealing with, where they are going to need us, and what operation it could be,” Russell Proctor of the Virginia Department of Foresty said. “We can do anything from supervising clean up, chainsaw teams, distribution centers where people will be getting their water and food and ice, any number of things.”

Texas A & M Forest Service requested the assistance of the Virginia Department of Forestry. The group is traveling part of the way Monday night and then to Louisiana on Tuesday, where they are expected to be in Texas early Wednesday morning.

“The emergency is still going on. They really don’t want us in there until Wednesday morning, give time for some things to calm down so we can get in safely and start evaluating what needs to be done and get to work,” Proctor said, “It’s very big, there is at least five southern states, that I know of, sending incident management teams to support Texas at this time as well as the Fire Department of New York. They’ve got their incident management team coming down.”

Right now, the VDOF incident management team is slated to coordinate resource staging areas across a multi-county area. These areas will supply water, ice and MREs (meals ready to eat) throughout the affected region of Texas. But these assignments are subject to change depending on the needs of those most impacted by the storm.

Proctor added, “Our basic thing is to take a task, organize it, account for people, and accomplish a goal.”

The team is expected to be in Texas for two weeks.

