VIDEO: Man arrested after chase involving stolen school bus

(WIAT) — A suspect has been taken into custody in Jefferson County, AL after a police chase involving a stolen school bus.

Randy Christian with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was spotted by a deputy near exit 110 of I-59 S and led law enforcement to other areas before heading onto I-459 N.

The driver hit a state trooper vehicle and tried to hit several other law enforcement vehicles in the pursuit, Christian says.

According to Christian, the driver tossed a gun out the window before coming to a stop at Acton Road, where they were taken into custody.

WIAT news team was behind the chase before they came to a stop on 459 near Acton Road. WIAT streamed the pursuit on Facebook Live as the suspect was taken into physical custody by officials.

You can watch the arrest in the video above, and watch the full Facebook Live of the chase and capture below.

This is a developing story. We’ll post more details as they become available.