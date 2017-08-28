Tusculum College names new president

Greeneville, TN (WJHL) -Dr. James Hurley has been named the 28th president of Tusculum College. He will begin his tenure on Oct. 1. Dr. Hurley was selected after a nationwide search that was initiated following the retirement announcement by current president Dr. Nancy B. Moody earlier this year.

The announcement came after a called meeting of the Tusculum College Board of Trustees on Saturday, Aug. 26, on the main campus in Greeneville.

Dr. Hurley comes to Tusculum from Lincoln Memorial University where he served as executive vice president, dean of the School of Business and professor of leadership and education. Under his guidance, LMU enrolled its largest class, added many new academic programs and the School of Business grew by more than 60 percent.

Dr. Hurley previously served as president of his alma mater, the University of Pikeville. During his tenure, UPIKE achieved its largest enrollment in history, experienced unprecedented programmatic growth and was named the 20th fastest-growing college in the U.S. by “The Chronicle of Higher Education.” Dr. Hurley’s vision and leadership resulted in three new colleges during his presidency including the Coleman College of Business, the Patton College of Education and the Kentucky College of Optometry. A successful fundraiser, Dr. Hurley launched an ambitious capital campaign, raising and securing more than $62 million.

“We are excited to announce that Dr. Hurley has been named president of the college and will lead us into the next phase of Tusculum College history,” said Dr. Kenneth A. Bowman, chair of the Board of Trustees. “We are extremely confident in his ability and excited by his enthusiasm to become part of the Tusculum legacy.”