Three charged with Election Law Violation make first court appearances

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Three people charged with Election Law Violation made their first court appearances Monday morning.

Two of those people are elected officials.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says John Harrison, who is a Bluff City alderman, and Sherry Grubb, who is a Sullivan County commissioner, as well as Brooke Morrell each face one count of Election Law Violation, stemming from the May municipal election in Bluff City.

It comes after a TBI investigation revealed Harrison, Grubb and Morrell walked into a polling area without the intention of casting a ballot.

“The people are coming to me and they want another election, because what is going on is not right. We just have to stand for the people, and we’re hoping that we can have another election,” said Bluff City Alderwoman Sandra Madison.

Madison was also in the courtroom Monday. She’s calling for John Harrison’s resignation.

“John Harrison needs to be off of the board, and I hope I have some people on the board that stand with me and agree with me,” Madison said.

News Channel 11 spoke to Sullivan County commissioner Sherry Grubb Friday. She told us she went into City Hall to ask her sister an important question about work, which is why she says this case has gotten out of hand.

“Personally I feel like this has been a waste of taxpayer money and it’s been a waste of the TBI’s time to have to be pulled off of very serious cases,” Grubb said.

Monday, Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable told us: “As I understand the charge it is a misdemeanor and that would no way affect the operation of the county commission, as it’s a personal matter.”

Harrison, Grubb and Morrell are all due back in court October 11th.

Two of those charged in the TBI case face charges in two separate cases.

John Harrison is charged with domestic assault stemming from an incident last month.

In court today, he was served three temporary orders of protection filed by two of his brothers and a sister-in-law.

And in May of last year, Sullivan County District Attorney Barry Staubus confirmed Brooke Morrell was arrested on charges of aggravated rape and sexual battery of a child.

