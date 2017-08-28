Tennessee Football Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six classes non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:
Class 6A
Record Pts Prv
1. Oakland (8) 2-0 159 3
2. Blackman (7) 2-0 158 2
3. Maryville 1-1 121 1
4. Science Hill 2-0 103 6
(tie)Whitehaven (2) 2-0 103 7
6. Bradley Central 1-1 78 4
7. Farragut 2-0 72 8
8. Brentwood 2-0 65 9
9. Cane Ridge 1-1 32 5
10. Cleveland 2-0 10 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class 5A
Record Pts Prv
1. Knoxville Catholic (13) 1-1 156 1
2. Knoxville Fulton (2) 1-0 132 T3
3. Hillsboro (1) 1-1 131 2
4. Beech 2-0 126 5
5. Page 2-0 95 8
6. Oak Ridge 1-1 86 3
7. Daniel Boone 1-0 52 9
8. Knoxville Central 1-1 28 7
9. Columbia 2-0 24 NR
10. Rhea County 0-2 22 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Soddy Daisy 14. 12, Gallatin 13.
Class 4A
Record Pts Prv
1. Greeneville (15) 2-0 159 1
2. Haywood County 2-0 124 4
3. Memphis East (1) 1-1 113 3
4. Marshall County 1-1 111 2
5. Crockett County 2-0 79 T6
6. Anderson County 2-0 78 T6
7. Elizabethton 2-0 75 5
8. Spring Hill 2-0 66 8
9. Dyersburg 2-0 51 10
10. Hardin County 1-1 10 9
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class 3A
Record Pts Prv
1. Alcoa (12) 1-1 145 1
2. Bolivar Central (3) 2-0 139 4
3. Giles County (1) 1-0 108 5
4. Raleigh Egypt 2-0 98 6
5. Pearl-Cohn 1-1 92 2
6. Johnson County 2-0 70 8
7. Milan 1-1 65 3
8. Austin-East 2-0 52 T9
9. Smith County 2-0 48 T9
10. Red Bank 1-1 37 7
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Class 2A
Record Pts Prv
1. Adamsville (6) 2-0 121 3
2. Marion County (3) 1-1 120 1
3. Peabody (2) 2-0 111 9
4. Meigs County (3) 2-0 106 8
5. Union City (1) 1-1 98 T4
6. Trousdale County 1-1 89 2
7. Columbia Academy 1-1 62 4
8. Waverly 1-1 39 NR
9. Hampton 1-1 32 6
10. Eagleville 2-0 20 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Trinity Christian Academy 19. 12, McKenzie 18. 12, Happy Valley 18.
Class 1A
Record Pts Prv
1. Dresden (9) 2-0 147 1
2. South Pittsburg (2) 2-0 141 3
3. Huntingdon (2) 2-0 121 4
4. Greenback (2) 2-0 119 2
5. Wayne County 2-0 95 5
6. Whitwell 2-0 73 6
7. Coalfield 2-0 64 7
8. Fayetteville (1) 2-0 54 8
9. Lake County 2-0 32 10
10. Cloudland 2-0 24 NR
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
Division II
Record Pts Prv
1. Brentwood Academy (16) 2-0 160 1
2. MBA 2-0 127 4
3. McCallie 2-0 115 5
4. MUS 2-0 101 6
5. CPA 2-0 90 9
6. Ensworth 1-1 83 2
7. CBHS 2-0 65 8
8. Baylor 1-1 62 3
9. Lausanne Collegiate 1-0 49 7
10. Notre Dame 0-1 17 10
Others receiving 12 or more points: None.
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)