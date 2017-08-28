Tennessee Football Prep Polls

The Associated Press’ Top 10 teams in each of Tennessee’s six classes non-financial aid classifications and in the combined Division II financial aid classification as selected by Tennessee AP-member sportswriters and broadcasters. With first-place votes in parentheses, records through August 28, total points based on 10 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 10th-place vote:

Class 6A

Record Pts Prv

1. Oakland (8) 2-0 159 3

2. Blackman (7) 2-0 158 2

3. Maryville 1-1 121 1

4. Science Hill 2-0 103 6

(tie)Whitehaven (2) 2-0 103 7

6. Bradley Central 1-1 78 4

7. Farragut 2-0 72 8

8. Brentwood 2-0 65 9

9. Cane Ridge 1-1 32 5

10. Cleveland 2-0 10 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class 5A

Record Pts Prv

1. Knoxville Catholic (13) 1-1 156 1

2. Knoxville Fulton (2) 1-0 132 T3

3. Hillsboro (1) 1-1 131 2

4. Beech 2-0 126 5

5. Page 2-0 95 8

6. Oak Ridge 1-1 86 3

7. Daniel Boone 1-0 52 9

8. Knoxville Central 1-1 28 7

9. Columbia 2-0 24 NR

10. Rhea County 0-2 22 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Soddy Daisy 14. 12, Gallatin 13.

Class 4A

Record Pts Prv

1. Greeneville (15) 2-0 159 1

2. Haywood County 2-0 124 4

3. Memphis East (1) 1-1 113 3

4. Marshall County 1-1 111 2

5. Crockett County 2-0 79 T6

6. Anderson County 2-0 78 T6

7. Elizabethton 2-0 75 5

8. Spring Hill 2-0 66 8

9. Dyersburg 2-0 51 10

10. Hardin County 1-1 10 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class 3A

Record Pts Prv

1. Alcoa (12) 1-1 145 1

2. Bolivar Central (3) 2-0 139 4

3. Giles County (1) 1-0 108 5

4. Raleigh Egypt 2-0 98 6

5. Pearl-Cohn 1-1 92 2

6. Johnson County 2-0 70 8

7. Milan 1-1 65 3

8. Austin-East 2-0 52 T9

9. Smith County 2-0 48 T9

10. Red Bank 1-1 37 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Class 2A

Record Pts Prv

1. Adamsville (6) 2-0 121 3

2. Marion County (3) 1-1 120 1

3. Peabody (2) 2-0 111 9

4. Meigs County (3) 2-0 106 8

5. Union City (1) 1-1 98 T4

6. Trousdale County 1-1 89 2

7. Columbia Academy 1-1 62 4

8. Waverly 1-1 39 NR

9. Hampton 1-1 32 6

10. Eagleville 2-0 20 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: 11, Trinity Christian Academy 19. 12, McKenzie 18. 12, Happy Valley 18.

Class 1A

Record Pts Prv

1. Dresden (9) 2-0 147 1

2. South Pittsburg (2) 2-0 141 3

3. Huntingdon (2) 2-0 121 4

4. Greenback (2) 2-0 119 2

5. Wayne County 2-0 95 5

6. Whitwell 2-0 73 6

7. Coalfield 2-0 64 7

8. Fayetteville (1) 2-0 54 8

9. Lake County 2-0 32 10

10. Cloudland 2-0 24 NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

Division II

Record Pts Prv

1. Brentwood Academy (16) 2-0 160 1

2. MBA 2-0 127 4

3. McCallie 2-0 115 5

4. MUS 2-0 101 6

5. CPA 2-0 90 9

6. Ensworth 1-1 83 2

7. CBHS 2-0 65 8

8. Baylor 1-1 62 3

9. Lausanne Collegiate 1-0 49 7

10. Notre Dame 0-1 17 10

Others receiving 12 or more points: None.

