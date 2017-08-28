SCSO: Home burglary reported on Cedar Ridge Private Drive; two people sought

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office deputies are trying to identify two people who may have burglarized a home on Cedar Ridge Private Drive on Aug. 20.

According to a SCSO news release, the owner of the home told deputies that when she arrived home she found several things missing, including a BB gun, a laptop and several pieces of jewelry.

The items were valued to be over $1,000.

Surveillance video captured the man and woman on the front porch of the home, messing with the doors and the windows.

The man has visible tattoos on his stomach and arms.

Anyone with information about the two individuals pictured is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 423-431-9512.

