Rogersville woman arrested for meth, other drug charges

ROGERSVILLE, TN (WJHL) – A Rogersville woman was arrested Sunday night after a traffic stop revealed methamphetamine in her vehicle.

According to a Hawkins County arrest report Rachael Suzanne West was stopped by a deputy because her vehicle registration was expired.

According to the report the deputy noticed West trying to put something behind her back.

When searching her vehicle, the deputy found a bag of methamphetamine, a pill believed to be Diazepam, three white pills believed to be Tramadol, and four other white pills believed to be Tizanidine.

The deputy also found a glass pipe used for smoking meth.

West was arrested and charged with driving on a suspended license, possession of methamphetamine, possession of schedule IV, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of financial responsibilities, violation of registration law, violation of wheel tax, failure to display license, and violation of the Tennessee Drug Control Act.

