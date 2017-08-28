Rogersville man arrested for methamphetamine after parking in the middle of the road

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Rogersville man was arrested Thursday morning after he was found with methamphetamine and other drugs and drug paraphernalia.

According to a Hawkins County arrest report, a deputy found Benjamin Edward Hutson staggering around his vehicle that was parked in the middle of Millers Bluff Road.

Hutson told the deputy he had shot up narcotics earlier that morning.

The deputy searched Hutson and his vehicle and found methamphetamine, klonopin, and subutex.

He also found drug paraphernalia including seven used needles, a rubber hose, and a glass pipe.

Hutson was arrested and taken to the Hawkins County Jail. He was charged with possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication, possession of schedule III, possession of schedule IV, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All Rights Reserved.