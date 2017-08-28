Risk to Resilience

By Published:

Statistics tell us that at any given time one in twenty people are thinking of suicide and that in Tennessee,on average, one person dies by suicide every 8 hours. These sobering numbers are the reasons that the folks at Morris Baker Funeral Home are teaming with the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention to hold a seminar entitled “Risk to Resilience: Suicide Prevention, Post-Vention, Stress-Management, and Mindfulness”. Here to share with us more about this seminar is Preston McKee.

For more please visit their website.

 

