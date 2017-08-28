Nashville missionaries stranded by Tropical Storm Harvey in Houston

HOUSTON, Tex. (WKRN) – As Harvey continues to pour rain onto the Texas gulf coast, many people are stuck and are trying to escape the floodwater in Houston. This includes a family originally from Nashville.

Joseph Rahm and his wife moved from Nashville to Honduras several years ago. When the hurricane hit Texas, the family of five were visiting family in Nashville. The family left Tennessee to go home this weekend and their flight was diverted to Dallas due to the storm. However, now the family is stuck in Houston due to the cancellation of their connecting flight to Honduras.

“We just try to focus on the positives and realize, you know, several people have already died in the flooding. Others are displaced and stuck in far worse places than we are so we keep reminding our three little kids that we have clean water, we’ve got food, we’ve got beds to sleep in, we’ve got a hot shower, we have all the things that we need,” said Joseph Rahm said.

He said they stayed in a hotel last night but on Sunday drove north of Houston to get away from the devastation. The family made it about 30 miles north of Houston before hitting more closed roads and interstates and decided to stop.

Rahm explained that even through the devastation, he is seeing the good in people and is continuing to keep his faith strong.

“It is also been great to see locals and people around here are pulling out their boats and wading waist deep into water, helping each other so it is a good reminder that even though we sometimes feel like there is not much good left in humanity, sometimes these kind of events help us to remember and realize that there really are a lot of people out there who care and love each other,” he said.

Rahm is hopeful that the airports in Houston reopen soon and they can make it home but he believes the earliest they will be able to catch a flight will be Tuesday.