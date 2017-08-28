Hoskins doesn’t homer, but still leads Phillies over Braves

By AARON BRACY

Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – Rhys Hoskins ended his homer streak but did drive in the go-ahead run with a sixth-inning double, Aaron Nola pitched seven strong innings and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Atlanta Braves 6-1 on Monday night.

Cameron Rupp homered for the Phillies, who have connected in 10 straight games and totaled 21 homers over that stretch.

Rookie slugger Hoskins didn’t go deep after homering in five straight games while becoming the fastest ever to reach 11 home runs, doing it in 18 games and 64 at-bats. His double just inside the left-field line scored Nick Williams to put the Phillies ahead 2-1.

That was enough for Nola (10-9), who rebounded from two straight subpar outings by allowing one run and five hits with six strikeouts and no walks.

Lucas Sims (2-4) allowed four runs in 6 1/3 innings.