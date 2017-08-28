Help After Harvey: News Channel 11, ABC Tri-Cities to team with American Red Cross to host phone bank

(WJHL) – When disaster strikes, our region strikes back by paying it forward to help millions impacted by Hurricane Harvey as areas of Texas brace for more record rain.

News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities are teaming up with the American Red Cross, as volunteers across the country are gearing up for what is expected to be a long recovery process in Texas.

On Tuesday, American Red Cross volunteers will be in our studio starting at 5 p.m. to take your calls and pledges to help those impacted.

Join us for “Help After Harvey” only on News Channel 11 and ABC Tri-Cities.

