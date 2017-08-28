Hawkins County man arrested after drag-racing, crashing car with 6-year-old passenger

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – A Hawkins County man was arrested Friday after allegedly drag racing with his girlfriend and her six-year-old daughter in the vehicle.

According to a Hawkins County arrest report, a deputy was dispatched to a crash on Highway 11W and found a vehicle that had rolled over onto its top.

The driver, William Samuel Greear, told the deputy he was drag racing another vehicle when he lost control of the vehicle.

His girlfriend was in the car, along with her six-year-old daughter. They were both taken to Hawkins County Memorial Hospital.

According to the arrest report, the child was not in a booster seat.

A check of Greear’s license showed that it was suspended and that he had two warrants from Hawkins County and one from Grainger County.

Greear was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment, violation of child restraint law, failure to exercise due care, failure to maintain financial responsibilities, driving on a suspended license and two counts of failure to appear in court.

