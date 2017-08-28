Former Sullivan East pitcher Stratton looks for first win with Bristol Pirates

BRISTOL — In the Appalachian league former Sullivan East pitcher Hunter Stratton took the mound Monday night for the Bristol Pirates as they hosted the K-Mets and Stratton gave up two early first inning runs before settling in.

Bottom of the 1st, Pirates Ben Bengsten on first and he will try to steal second and is thrown out by Juan Uriarte to end the inning.

Top of the 3rd Stratton in trouble, Mets have one on and Uriarte will ground into the inning ending double play, great turn there.

To the bottom of the 3rd, Pirates with the bases loaded for Bengsten and he grounds to short but they cant turn the double play the runner will score from third to make it 2-1 Kingsport, this would go 10 innings and Bristol wins 6-5